Person cited for burning trash in their backyard during burn ban

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A person in Sulphur was issued a misdemeanor citation for burning trash in their backyard Saturday night.

The Houston River Fire Department responded to the scene on Eva Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe said a neighbor called in the emergency after witnessing the person burning trash and violating the statewide burn ban.

The fire was extinguished and the State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the citation, Lappe said.

