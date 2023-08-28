50/50 Thursdays
Motion signed to increase bond for man arrested for starting wildfire

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to increase the bond amount of the man who was arrested in connection with the fire in the Providence area.

After an investigation into the large woods fire near the Providence community, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Nash on Aug. 24 for illegal burning in violation of the statewide burn ban, fire raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence and negligent arson. Negligent arson is a felony offense in accordance with Louisiana law.

Nash’s bond was originally set at $13,000.

Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Lavespere filed a motion to increase this bond, and it was signed on Monday, Aug. 28.

Nash’s bond was revoked and a hearing was scheduled for Sept. 12 to determine the new bond.

“There is still a lot of information needed by our office in order to move forward with prosecuting this case. However, considering the current state that our parish is in regarding the drought and the rampant wild fires, I feel that this type of negligence simply cannot be overlooked,” said Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright.

