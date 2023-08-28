Homes damaged in Tiger Island Fire; approx. 20 structures burned

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - We are now getting a look at some of the structures torched by the Tiger Island Fire.

Melted, seared, and singed, that’s what the wreckage looks like after the wildfire came through parts of Beauregard Parish between Merryville and DeRidder. However, it’s nearly indescribable to say how it feels to watch the community around you burn.

“It’s very emotional,” Connie Tuttle said. “It’s very very emotional. I’m sorry. I don’t even know how to describe it. You’re numb at first, you’re scared and then you’re numb. It’s just very emotional.”

Tuttle had to evacuate her home last week in Singer. She told 7NEWS that Sunday was her first night back home.

“It was good to be home last night, but it’s going to be different,” she said. “I don’t know. It changed us. It changed us.”

Though her home is still standing the effects of the fire linger.

“Just a constant smell of smoke in my house,” Tuttle said.

The wildfire is unlike anything Beauregard Parish has ever seen.

“Never in my life,” George Springer said.

Springer lives on Graybow Road, right next to his son’s house that was engulfed by the flames.

“It took civilians to save this whole block of Graybow,” he said.

While Springer said he’s frustrated with how officials handled the situation on Graybow Road, he appreciates those who kept the fire from reaching his own home.

“Thanks to everyone who came in and helped and risked their life to help us and I feel bad for everybody who lost their home,” Springer said.

Left charred and crisped and still burning, residents hope the end to this fire is near.

“The rural country community will pull together no matter what. We are strong and we will pull together and help each other out,” Tuttle said.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said damage assessments are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.