First Alert Forecast: One more day of possible rain, but the fire danger remains high

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For a second day in a row we had rain around Southwest Louisiana Monday, now it is important to note that the fire danger remains high despite this rain!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A trough of upper level low pressure is pushing south into our area and this is pushing a weak cold front into SWLA. This is along with the upper lew is producing the scattered showers we saw Monday and likely will again Tuesday. The front will bring drier air into the area and areas north of the front will have little chance of rain while areas south of the front have the best chance of rain Tuesday. The forecast will call for a 30% chance of rain, mainly south of I-10.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Wednesday through Friday will see the humidity levels much lower which means morning low temperatures will be lower. But the dry air is a big fire danger and makes fire more likely, even despite the recent rain. And dry air heats up much quicker so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again, especially north of I-10.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By the weekend the dry air should be replaced by more humid air and that should allow a few isolated showers to return on a daily basis. Still a lot of details to work out on that part of the forecast, so if you are making outdoor plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend continue to monitor our forecast for updates.

Idalia will make landfall in Florida Wednesday, but poses no threat to SWLA. For more on that head over to our hurricane page, click here

