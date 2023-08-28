First Alert Forecast: A more typical summertime pattern Monday with better rain chances to help with the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We’re finally getting some better rain coverage in southwest Louisiana, and that trend will continue through Monday at least. Upper-level high pressure continues to move west for the time being, while the weak cold front that helped create some storms Sunday night continues to meander towards the coast. With better moisture and some northerly winds to help bring temps down slightly, we’re looking at a more typical summertime pattern with pop-up afternoon possible across a decent amount of SWLA. Of course we won’t necessarily see full rain coverage for everyone, but the extra cloud cover and showers for some will help temperatures stay back in the 90′s instead of triple digits.

Some scattered storms are possible this afternoon (KPLC)

While this rain in much needed and very welcome, there is still a marginal risk for severe weather. Any storms this time of year can quickly pick up and wind down in intensity, so strong to locally severe winds are certainly a possibility in any thunderstorms. Some fire danger is still a concern, as any lightning or gusty winds from storms could spark new fires or push smoke plumes out as well.

Wildfire Haze is still lingering across much of the state (KPLC)

As a reminder, even though we’re getting some showers now, widespread rain has avoided us the last few weeks and the drought has advanced into extreme to exceptional across much of the state. Fire danger remains a significant threat with the ground still very dry.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Dry air will return and conditions could get somewhat breezy as Idalia moves nearby mid-week (KPLC)

Looking towards the middle of the week, Tuesday could see some isolated afternoon storms as the front slowly moves into the Gulf, but coverage at this time appears to be less widespread than Monday.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, another push of dry air appears set to take place into the region. The front will take up temporary residence in the Gulf likely for the rest of the week, ushering in drier conditions behind it. At the same time, we’ll also watch what is likely to be Hurricane Idalia in the eastern Gulf as it moves towards Florida. A stronger Idalia could in turn strengthen the front and that push of dry air. Combined with what looks to be gusty northerly winds during the afternoon Wednesday, we could see another boost in the fire danger.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are of course watching Tropical Storm Idalia. A dip in the jet stream and weak cold front will steer that toward Florida by early Wednesday, likely as an intensifying hurricane. No direct impacts are expected in SWLA. You can track its’ progress and read more info on our Hurricane page HERE.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Franklin is spinning in the southwest Atlantic. It is set to be the season’s first major hurricane as it moves over open water near Bermuda.

