Firefighters contain Westlake fire

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The City of Westlake said that firefighters are no longer actively working the J Clophus Road fire in the area of Highway 379.

The fire, which burned on Aug. 27, was on a new road that connects Houston River Road and E. Burton Street and was not yet open to the public.

The area is under continued monitoring.

Residents should be aware that smoke will continue to be in the area for the next several days as small fires continue to self-extinguish. These fires are in areas that have already burned and pose no threat to life or property.

No structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported.

An investigation by the Westlake Fire Dept. is underway into the origin of the incident. Westlake Fire asks residents to avoid J Clophus Road as this area is not yet open to traffic.

