50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters extinguish blaze in woods near hunting camp in Addis

The Addis Police Department confirmed a fire in a wooded area is now extinguished.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - A fire burning in a wooded area just outside of Addis city limits is now extinguished, confirmed the Addis Police Department.

Officials said the flames broke out deep in the woods near Ponderosa Lane and a private hunting area on Sunday night, Aug. 28.

Police and the West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters are still monitoring the area and will alert the public if any threats arise, officials added.

This a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia set to strengthen as it approaches Florida by Wednesday
Some scattered storms are possible this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: A more typical summertime pattern Monday with better rain chances to help with the heat
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island wildfire may be largest in Louisiana state history
SWLA Arrest Report - August 27, 2023
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 26, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - August 26, 2023