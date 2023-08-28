50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles alters trash pickup for Labor Day holiday

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In observance of Labor Day holiday, the City of Lake Charles will not pick up trash on Monday, Sept. 4.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and trash picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All other services of the Dept. of Public Works and other city departments, including city hall and all recycling operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Ln, Wood Waste Facility, and Roving Green Truck) will be closed Monday, but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire
Hurricane Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia set to strengthen as it approaches Florida by Wednesday
Some scattered storms are possible this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: A more typical summertime pattern Monday with better rain chances to help with the heat
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island wildfire may be largest in Louisiana state history