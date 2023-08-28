City of Lake Charles alters trash pickup for Labor Day holiday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In observance of Labor Day holiday, the City of Lake Charles will not pick up trash on Monday, Sept. 4.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and trash picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All other services of the Dept. of Public Works and other city departments, including city hall and all recycling operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Ln, Wood Waste Facility, and Roving Green Truck) will be closed Monday, but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday.

