Calcasieu deputies place in top 10 during police motorcycle skills competition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Last week several Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies competed and placed in the top 10 during the Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship in Gonzales, LA.

The deputies put in over 40 hours of competition time between Tuesday, August 22, and Saturday, August 26.

The competing deputies were:

Sgt. Casey Steech - 10th in Expert Division

Sgt. Jeremy Dansby - 6th in Expert Division

Sr. Cpl. Jordan Trahan - 7th in Novice Division

Sr. Cpl. Sam Smith

Cpl. Kerrick Gabriel Jr. - 10th in Challenge Course

Cpl. Alex Jones

“I am so proud of our Motors division for their involvement in this event. It is not only a time for them to have a friendly competition with other police motor divisions around the Gulf Coast, but this event is also a time for them to come together in support of a great cause, raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “The Motors division is a highly visible law enforcement tool for traffic enforcement, as well as an asset we utilize during funerals, escorts, and parades. Becoming certified as a motors deputy is no easy task and takes a lot of off-duty training. Them participating in this event is just one of the ways they get see the benefit of their hard work and dedication.”

