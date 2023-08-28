50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Biden and the first lady head to District of Columbia public middle school to welcome back students

President Joe Biden waves as he walks with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn as they...
President Joe Biden waves as he walks with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn as they arrive at the White House, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Washington after a vacation in Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting a District of Columbia public middle school on Monday to welcome students back for the new school year.

The Bidens are heading to Eliot-Hine Middle School, located east of the U.S. Capitol, to mark the District of Columbia’s first day of school for the 2023-24 year. The event kicks off several back-to-school activities for the first lady, who is traveling later in the week to the Midwest to celebrate teachers and to highlight the mental health needs of students.

Jill Biden is a longtime teacher. She’s the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House. She teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, which is where she taught during the eight years her husband was President Barack Obama’s vice president.

The school was built in 1931 and was recently modernized with state-of-the-art facilities. It has about 300 students. According to its website, it is focused on rigorous academic and socio-emotional instruction, and it receives federal funding to help support low-income students.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Researchers find surprisingly ancient human settlement in Oregon
Some scattered storms are possible this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: A more typical summertime pattern Monday with better rain chances to help with the heat
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case