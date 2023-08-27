Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A woods fire is burning near the Old Spanish Trail in Mossville.

The Westlake Fire Department is on the scene along with assistance from the Carlyss and Houston River fire departments.

Approximately 10 acres are burning, according to Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff. 20 firefighters are on the scene with a dozen fire trucks.

Duff said winds blowing from the northwest are pushing the fire towards the Old Spanish Trail and into Sulphur.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.