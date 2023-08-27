50/50 Thursdays
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A woods fire is burning near the Old Spanish Trail in Mossville.

The Westlake Fire Department is on the scene along with assistance from the Carlyss and Houston River fire departments.

Approximately 10 acres are burning, according to Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff. 20 firefighters are on the scene with a dozen fire trucks.

Duff said winds blowing from the northwest are pushing the fire towards the Old Spanish Trail and into Sulphur.

