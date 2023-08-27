VERNON WILDFIRES: One evacuation order still in place

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Only one mandatory evacuation order in still active in Vernon Parish, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.

Residents on Lions Camp Road and the surrounding area remain under a mandatory evacuation due to wildfires in the area.

Craft says fire crews continue to work a few hotspots in that area, but all homes are safe as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

He reminds people the situation can change rapidly and to stay vigilant.

Evacuation orders for West Hawthorne Road, Ford Stewart Road, Lake Vernon Road, and Ronayne have been lifted.

Additionally, evacuation order on Highway 10 have been lifted and U.S. Highway 171 from Leesville to Anacoco has reopened.

