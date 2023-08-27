VERNON WILDFIRES: All evacuation orders lifted

As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, all evacuation orders in Vernon Parish have been lifted.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted in Vernon Parish, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.

Craft says fire crews continue to work a few hotspots in that area, but all homes are safe as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

He reminds people the situation can change rapidly and to stay vigilant.

Evacuation orders for Lions Camp Road, West Hawthorne Road, Ford Stewart Road, Lake Vernon Road, and Ronayne have been lifted.

Additionally, evacuation order on Highway 10 have been lifted and U.S. Highway 171 from Leesville to Anacoco has reopened.

Click HERE for a map from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System.

Click HERE for a map from Wildfire Aware.

