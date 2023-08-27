United Baptist Church accepting donations for fire victims and first responders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unity Baptist Church is among the many facilities in Beauregard Parish taking donations for fire victims in the area.

The church is also making care packages for the Vernon Parish firefighters and fire victims.

Care packages include things like water, Gatorade, and protein bars, and even socks.

Pastor Mike Burkes tells 7NEWS more about what it means to serve the community.

It’s kind of bitter-sweet really. I love the fact that we always get to serve our community and we always step in when we need to but it’s also heartbreaking because we have to because of the situation that’s going on with the fires but we’re okay with it because even though some people might think so, God’s not punishing us,” Burkes said. “This is just life that happens for us to come in and it’s an opportunity for his people to stand up and serve all those that need to be served.”

The church will continue to accept donations for the time being.

