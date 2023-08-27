50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

United Baptist Church accepting donations for fire victims and first responders

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Chloe Hebert
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unity Baptist Church is among the many facilities in Beauregard Parish taking donations for fire victims in the area.

The church is also making care packages for the Vernon Parish firefighters and fire victims.

Care packages include things like water, Gatorade, and protein bars, and even socks.

Pastor Mike Burkes tells 7NEWS more about what it means to serve the community.

It’s kind of bitter-sweet really. I love the fact that we always get to serve our community and we always step in when we need to but it’s also heartbreaking because we have to because of the situation that’s going on with the fires but we’re okay with it because even though some people might think so, God’s not punishing us,” Burkes said. “This is just life that happens for us to come in and it’s an opportunity for his people to stand up and serve all those that need to be served.”

The church will continue to accept donations for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan Peninsula, set to drift into the eastern Gulf by Monday
Beauregard Parish School Board.
Beauregard School Board issues school operations update for areas near wildfires
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: All evacuation orders lifted