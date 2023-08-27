50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - August 25, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 25, 2023.

Jason Jacob Winford, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription.

Erica Breyon Savoy, 27, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Dawson Michael Cade Haney, 21, San Antonio: Driving on highways with two-way left-turn lanes and dedicated left-turn lanes; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

Joshua Cole Miller, 38, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Scottie Lee Carrier, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; child endangerment; strangulation.

Ramon Rodriguez, 43, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Diondra Lashon Jelks, 46, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; aggravated second-degree battery.

Kody Ladelle Ardoin, 27, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; strangulation.

Eduardo Lalo Reyna, 39, Houston: Contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Jacoby Mark Ceasar, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Arthur Lee Fuselier, 36, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; child endangerment law - operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription.; resisting an officer.

Greg Jeffery Deleon, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle violations; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription.

Clarence Bell, 66, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; obscenity; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer.

