Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after pursuit ends in gunfire near Ellender Bridge

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One man is dead following a police pursuit late Saturday night, authorities said.

The suspect crashed his vehicle near the Ellender Bridge, then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear whether he was shot by officers or died of a self-inflicted gunshot, she said.

A female is in custody.

Vincent said the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Sulphur Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies, were involved in a pursuit that began in Cameron Parish.

“During the pursuit the suspect crashed near Ellender Bridge and began shooting at officers, at which time time they returned fire,” Vincent said.

State Police will be the lead investigating agency.

