Lakepointe Community Church hosts Back-to-School Bash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lakepointe Community Church held a Back-to-School Bash to celebrate the start of the school year.

The event was free and open to the public.

Attendees got to enjoy hot dogs, waterslides, pickleball, and other outdoor games.

“I know the beginning of school sometimes can be really stressful and we just wanted to provide something where they could come together and just have a good time and just celebrate the beginning of school and things like that,” Pastor Aaron Terry said.

The Lakepointe Community Church wishes all well for the new school year.

