Four juveniles escape from Bunkie facility

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bunkie, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish teenager is one of two juveniles still missing after an escape from the Office of Juvenile Justice, specifically the Acadiana Center for Youth at Bunkie.

Officials say it happened on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Four juveniles escaped the facility located at 1536 Bordelon Road in Bunkie, Louisiana. As of 6:00 p.m. on August 27, 2023, two of them were taken into custody; two others remain at large.

The two remaining escapees are identified only as:

  • A 16-year-old male from Calcasieu Parish
  • A 15-year-old male from Grant Parish

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately or contact OJJ’s Command Center at 318.346.0125.

