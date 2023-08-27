FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A break from the record heat arrives Monday with a better chance for rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a long stretch of dangerous and even record heat, we finally have some changes on the way Monday! The upper-level high pressure that kept us hot and dry will continue moving west and be replaced by an approaching (through weak cold front). Add in some better moisture, and we could finally see a return to a more summer-like pattern where pop-up afternoon storms take shape across a good amount of SWLA. Now this does not mean everybody will get in on the action, but any rain is obviously much needed. Higher moisture levels, any rain and associated clouds will help our temperatures “cool” down back into the 90′s, rather than the triple digits!

At least a few scattered storms will develop Monday afternoon. (KPLC)

All of that is much needed good news. Still, there does remain a risk that any lightning or gusty winds from storms could spark new fires or push smoke plumes out as well. So at least some fire danger will persist, though hopefully rain can help with that.

Looking towards the middle of the week, the front will begin to enter northern parts of the area by the evening hours on Tuesday. We still could see some isolated afternoon storms, but coverage at this time appears to be less widespread than Monday.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, another push of dry air appears set to take place into the region. The front will sink south towards the Gulf, ushering in drier conditions behind it. At the same time, we’ll also watch what is likely to be Hurricane Idalia in the eastern Gulf as it moves towards Florida. A stronger Idalia could in turn strengthen the front and that push of dry air. Combined with what looks to be gusty northerly winds during the afternoon Wednesday, we could see another boost in the fire danger.

Dry air returns to SWLA by Wednesday as a result of the cold front passing through and heightened northerly winds. (KPLC)

As a reminder, widespread rain has avoided us the last few weeks and the drought has advanced into extreme to exceptional across much of the state. Even with some showers and storms from Sunday, fire danger remains a significant threat with the ground that still very dry.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are of course watching Tropical Storm Idalia. A dip in the jet stream and weak cold front will steer that toward Florida by early Wednesday, likely as an intensifying hurricane. No direct impacts are expected in SWLA. You can track its’ progress and read more info on our Hurricane page HERE.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Franklin is spinning in the southwest Atlantic. It is set to be the season’s first major hurricane as it recurves away from the lower 48.

