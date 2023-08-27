FEMA approves wildfire assistance grant for Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced on Sunday, August 27 that FEMA has approved Louisiana’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration to help with wildfire fighting efforts for the Lions Camp Road Fire and Providence Fire in Vernon Parish.

Firefighting costs eligible for FMAG coverage may include expenses for field camps, repair and replacement tools, mobilization and demobilization activities, equipment use, and materials and supplies. The announcement came as Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting Sunday morning with responding agencies who continue to provide state resources and assistance to all parishes impacted by the wildfires.

“We remain in constant communication with all of our federal partners and are grateful for their quick approval of our request for assistance to help Vernon Parish combat these dangerous wildfires,” said Gov. Edwards. “The conditions Louisiana is facing are unprecedented, and unfortunately there is no evidence it’s going to end any time soon. Now is not the time to let our guard down. We must remain vigilant and ensure that we are doing all we can to prevent any additional fires. This means adhering to the statewide burn ban, properly disposing of cigarettes, securing tow chains, and being extra careful to avoid any outdoor activities that involve lighting a fire. Lastly, I want to remind everyone that wildfire smoke is spreading across Louisiana, not just in parishes with active wildfires. You may notice reduced visibility and the smell of smoke. If you have respiratory issues, avoid outdoor activities while these conditions persist.”

“We appreciate the support from our federal partners including the FMAG Program, Incident Management Assistance Teams, and air assistance through the U.S. Forestry Service,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We know this fight may not end soon due to extreme weather conditions across the state. We encourage everyone to remain aware of threats or potential threats in your region. Continue to follow the state burn ban and any additional guidelines given by your local officials.”

As a reminder, the statewide burn ban remains in place until further notice, and there are no exceptions of any kind.

