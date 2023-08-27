Crews work wildfire in Ragley on Ragel Road

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - A fire ignited Saturday Morning on Ragel Road according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2.

The Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 vice president, Mark Simon tells 7NEWS crews will be working overnight to keep an eye on the fire.

“We are witnessing the perfect storm since Hurricane Laura devastated our woods,” Simon said. “Thousands of acres of fallen trees lay since 2020 has produced an enormous amount of fuel. Add that to 50 days of hot and dry. It’s so clear we are in the midst of a historic fire crisis.”

No damage to any structures has been reported.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.