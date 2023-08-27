50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Crews work wildfire in Ragley on Ragel Road

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - A fire ignited Saturday Morning on Ragel Road according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2.

The Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 vice president, Mark Simon tells 7NEWS crews will be working overnight to keep an eye on the fire.

“We are witnessing the perfect storm since Hurricane Laura devastated our woods,” Simon said. “Thousands of acres of fallen trees lay since 2020 has produced an enormous amount of fuel. Add that to 50 days of hot and dry. It’s so clear we are in the midst of a historic fire crisis.”

No damage to any structures has been reported.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, acreage burned doubles
Crews work wildfire in Ragley on Ragel Road
Crews work wildfire in Ragley on Ragel Road
Firefighters, first responders in a nonstop battle against Tiger Island Fire
Firefighters, first responders in a nonstop battle against Tiger Island Fire
Firefighters, first responders in a nonstop battle against Tiger Island Fire
Firefighters, first responders in a nonstop battle against Tiger Island Fire