Crews continue battling wildfire in Longville on Ragle Road

Ragle fire update for Sunday, August 27th
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONGILLE, La. (KPLC) - A fire reignited Sunday afternoon on Ragle Road after being contained on Saturday, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2.

The Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 vice president, Mark Simon tells 7NEWS crews had it contained yesterday but wind caused the fire to jump.

He said winds are pushing the fire southeast and it could hit an oil rig and then the Longville gravel pit.

“The wind has just taken the fire,” Simon said. “They’ve got the fire lines out and around, and their saving structures I can tell you that much.”

No damage to any structures has been reported.

