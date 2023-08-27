BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires

Evacuations

The City of DeRidder is evacuating nursing homes within the city out of an abundance of caution due to the fire’s unpredictability and its fast-moving nature Saturday night. The city says for residents to not panic, but rather stay alert and prepared.

The Beauregard Covered Arena is being evacuated and animals are being accepted at the Burton Colosseum in Lake Charles, BPSO said. The Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds will not be taking in animals as they are at full capacity.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for the Junction community, south to Neale Oil Field, east to Seth Cole Road, and north of U.S. 190 with heightened attention between Schuetz and Seth Cole to include Pershing Loftin Bubba Loftin Graybow and Baldridge Roads, was re-issued at 5 a.m. Saturday.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for areas east of Seth Cole Road, north and south of U.S. 190W through to Williams, Vigor Myers, Maul, and Willie Hargrove roads, and all nearby communities at 9 p.m. Saturday.

A voluntary evacuation was issued for residents in the Hauser Road area and points north Friday evening.

A fire northeast of Longville caused mandatory evacuations for Memorial Church Road, Whittington Road, and Ragle Road was issued at 4 p.m. Friday.

Mandatory evacuation was issued for the Bancroft community at 2 p.m. Friday.

All residents in the Singer area and north remain under evacuation orders. Area includes Fred Cloessner Road; Bob Cooley Road; Ira Cooley Road; John Bowman Road; North end of Newlin Cemetery Road; Mitchell Loop; Kenneth Dunn Road; Robert Slaydon Road.

The Town of Merryville and the surrounding area is under a mandatory evacuation. A shelter has been set up at the First Methodist Church in DeRidder.

The American Red Cross is also set up at the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Shirley St., DeRidder, with some cots if people need to evacuate. For more information, call the church office at 337-463-4491.

Dry Creek Baptist Camp, 8237 La. 113, is taking in people who need to evacuate. They have lodging and meals. First responders can also go there to cool off, if need be. Call the camp if you have questions, 337-495-3222.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - As Beauregard enters its seventh day of wildfires, the Merryville Police Department says no structures have been lost within town limits.

Merryville remains under a mandatory evacuation.

As of Saturday, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office estimates that 50,000 to 60,000 acres have burned so far.

Click HERE for a map from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System.

Click HERE for a map from Wildfire Aware.

Animal Evacuations

The Beauregard Covered Arena is now being evacuated (Saturday, 11:00 pm). Deputies say residents can move their animals to the Burton Colosseum.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Animal Control has availability in their new facility if someone should need to house pets there. For more information, call 337-460-5511. The facility is located at 412 Bolivar Bishop Drive. You may also call if you need assistance with evacuating your pets.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed to Singer and Merryville residents that if livestock wanders onto their property and they have the ability to safely keep them, they ask that they please do so and notify the sheriff’s office. Officials said it is likely they had to be “turned out” because of the fire.

The Beauregard Parish Fair Grounds are open. Please use the north gate by the baseball fields. If you need a place to park equipment, RVs, campers - anything — the fairgrounds are open for you. Please park in an orderly fashion. There are pens that can house small animals. Bring any extra cages, if needed. Cats must be in cages. Bring food for your animals. If you need to contact management, call 337-396-7715 or 337-375-2028. Please note you are doing this at your own risk.

Water Shortage

The fires have damage water infrastructure in Singer, causing significant losses in water pressure and outages.

Officials are asking residents to use water only for necessary use, such as washing dishes and showering. Water districts are trying to keep water pressure up to fight the fires.

Meals

A Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief feeding unit is set up at the Beauregard Baptist Association (735 West Drive, DeRidder) and is providing meals for all first responders, linemen, forestry, evacuees at the Red Cross Center and they can deliver where needed for volunteers working the fires. Call the BBA office at 337-202-4043 for more information. Check back Friday for meal times.

The Church International - Rosepine has been providing meals for those affected by the fire and first responders in Beauregard and Vernon parishes. Follow the church page for updates for this meal outreach. Check back for future meal times.

Donations

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says Catholic Charities will be handling private donations monetary and food along with distribution of food. They can be contacted at (337)419-4393.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched a Fire Relief Fund to support individuals and families who have been affected by the fires in Beauregard Parish. 100% of the proceeds will be directed to distributing these funds to the community and assisting firefighters. Donations can be made on their website HERE or by texting FIRESWLA to 40403.

The United Way is also working with any organization or company that wishes to make an in-kind donation to these communities. If you would like to make an in-kind donation you can fill out an online form HERE.

Elite Window Tinting is taking donations for first responders outside Stine’s on Nelson Road in Lake Charles.

Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe says they have all the supplies they’ll need for now but will let people know if they start to get low again.

Dewith Carrier State Representative District 32 is collecting donations of Liquid IV Hydration packets to distribute to first responders and volunteers in Beauregard Parish. If you can help, contact the district office at 318-335-0206 and arrangements will be made to pick up the donations.

New Step Outreach, DeRidder, has been making and distributing snack kits for first responders. Contact the organization for more information, 337-226-5602.

Water, Gatorade and non-perishable snacks for first responders can be dropped off at the Westside Fire Station in DeRidder, 102 Wilson Street. Firefighters will get it to the areas in need. This is to limit the traffic in and around the response area.

