Beauregard School Board issues school operations update for areas near wildfires

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board issued an update for schools affected by the current Tiger Island wildfires.

All DeRidder Schools and Merryville High School will be virtual instruction tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 28, the school board said. Singer High School will resume regular operation with the understanding that some may still be experiencing dangerous situations or are currently evacuated.

