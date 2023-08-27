50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beauregard School Board issues school operations update for areas near wildfires

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board issued an update for schools affected by the current Tiger Island wildfires.

All DeRidder Schools and Merryville High School will be virtual instruction tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 28, the school board said. Singer High School will resume regular operation with the understanding that some may still be experiencing dangerous situations or are currently evacuated.

For the latest on the Tiger Island wildfires, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan Peninsula, set to drift into the eastern Gulf by Monday
United Baptist Church accepting donations for fire victims and first responders
United Baptist Church accepting donations for fire victims and first responders
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: All evacuation orders lifted