Beauregard Parish Sheriff responds to Graybow Road incident rumors

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford responded in a Facebook Live to rumors circulating on social media claiming fire departments on Graybow Road were ordered to stand down as a wildfire continued to burn.

One of the many posts claims firemen from the Pujo Fire Department were ordered to stand down when the fire was small and containable.

Herford said they were ordered to evacuate.

“We received a report and two full crews - two firetrucks responded. They were actively working the fire, then they received a message from headquarters that the fire was advancing fast and they were ordered to evacuate. The local fire department that was responding hadn’t gotten there quite yet before the crew that was actively working the fire had to start getting prepared to evacuate,” Herford said. “That all happened before the residents or those good neighbors who were trying to help showed up. It was reported that no fire personnel arrived and that’s not exactly the case.”

It was also said that people were told they were going to be arrested and that some of the firemen reported that somebody told them they were going to be arrested. Herford said that would be highly unusual.

“We’re still trying to track that down but that would be highly unusual, certainly from my office, to threaten a volunteer fire department with arrest for responding to a fire,” Herford said. “That just doesn’t make any sense but we are investigating it and we are going to get to the bottom of it.”

Herford also addressed the power being off in Merryville.

“Some people have making comments about CLECO not turning the power back on in Merryville. Even if I had that authority, why would I want to withhold electricity to Merryville if it was safe to turn it back on? I did not and have not ordered CLECO not to turn the power back on, that’s not my decision, that’s a unified command decision,” Herford said. “As a matter of fact that electricity should be turned back on today.”

