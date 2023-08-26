50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wildfire burns near Vinton at Nibletts Bluff Park

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire is burning near Vinton in the Nibletts Bluff Park area, according to Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fire is burning on Wright Road.

The Houston River, Ward 5 and Ward 7 Fire Departments are on the scene.

This is a developing story. 7NEWS will provide updates as they are available.

Radar shows the smoke plumes moving west.

Wildfire burns near Vinton at Nibletts Bluff Park
Wildfire burns near Vinton at Nibletts Bluff Park(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
The Houston River Fire Department and Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 battle a large woods...
Woods fire on Whittington Road
Tropical Depression Ten
Tropical Depression Ten forms near the Yucatan Peninsula, set to drift into the eastern Gulf by Monday
Aerial view from Gov. Edwards' visit to Beauregard wildfires on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Aerials from Gov. Edwards' visit to Beauregard wildfires