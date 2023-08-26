LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire is burning near Vinton in the Nibletts Bluff Park area, according to Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fire is burning on Wright Road.

The Houston River, Ward 5 and Ward 7 Fire Departments are on the scene.

This is a developing story. 7NEWS will provide updates as they are available.

Radar shows the smoke plumes moving west.

Wildfire burns near Vinton at Nibletts Bluff Park (KPLC)

