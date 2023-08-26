VERNON WILDFIRES: Parish in better situation after Friday’s rains

Vernon Parish wildfires
Vernon Parish wildfires(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Friday’s rain immensely helped the wildfire situation in Vernon Parish, Sheriff Sam Craft said Saturday morning.

“The rain fell in the right spot in the parish,” Craft said.

Parish officials announced Saturday morning that the evacuation on La. 10 has been lifted.

The sheriff said the rain helped bring under control the fire that started near Ida Bailey Road. The fire near Pitkin is “pretty well contained” and the fire near Evans is mostly out.

Even with the good news, Craft urged residents to remain vigilant and adhere to the state’s burn ban.

“We’ve kind of caught our breath, but I’m gonna be honest, if we don’t get some more rain, with this heat and wind we’ll be right back where we started,” he said. “We have to remain vigilant because this is not over.”

The Ida Bailey fire was the most critical firefighters were handling Friday. It burned south to Graham Road and was threatening structures in the area of La. 10 and U.S. 171.

“We got some rain at the opportune time and the fire was pretty well extinguished,” Craft said.

He said a resident on Graham Road recorded 7/10 of an inch of rain.

There is still a large out-of-town contingent on Graham Road putting out hotspots and watching for new developments.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

