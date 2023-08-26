50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Depression Ten forms near the Yucatan Peninsula, set to drift into the eastern Gulf by Monday

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Ten formed Saturday afternoon. As of the 4 PM advisory, it had winds of 30 mph and was located about 65 miles northeast off of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Depression Ten
Tropical Depression Ten(KPLC)

Ten is not expected to move very much over the next day or so, where it could strengthen into a tropical storm near the Yucatan on Sunday. By Monday, it will begin to get a move on and head northward into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, indications remain that a big dip in the jet stream and a frontal boundary will move over the Gulf early in the week, steering Ten northeastward closer to the Florida panhandle or peninsula. So this poses no danger to SWLA at this time, but we’ll continue to watch it closely.

Tropical Depression ten
Tropical Depression ten(KPLC)

With very warm waters and wind shear that should at least be relaxed enough, Ten has room to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday before landfall around Wednesday morning. Once again it poses no threat to SWLA at this time, but as always we’ll keep you updated in case anything changes. The next name on the list is Idalia.

TD 10 may end up increasing northerly winds in our area Wednesday and send drier air back in...
TD 10 may end up increasing northerly winds in our area Wednesday and send drier air back in place.(KPLC)

Though it is very likely to remain to our east, we still will watch it closely for indirect impacts on our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, the weak cold front will likely bring a better coverage of showers and storms to SWLA. But this is where the position and strength of TD 10 comes into play. If Ten strengths more than forecast and/or ends up a bit further west, that would increase northerly winds on the backside of the system. The result would be an increased push drier air back to SWLA by Wednesday and a continuation of the fire danger. This is something we’ll watch closely over the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat returns Sunday with a scattering of afternoon storms
Watching the Tropics
First Alert Forecast: Tropical system may form near the Yucatan, likely heading into the eastern Gulf of Mexico
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and fire danger continues this weekend even with a few storms possible
Dangerous heat will continue this weekend as will the drought and fire risk.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast