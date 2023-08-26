Sulphur SPOT Jamboree: Day 2

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Friday night marked the final day of the Sulphur SPOT Jamboree as eight teams were looking to get in real game situations before the season starts in one week.

In the first game of the night, the Vinton Lions took on the Pickering Red Devils and it was the Lions that would waste no time on offense as Jaidon Briggs took off for a 50 yard run to the endzone that would be his first of two and put the Lions up 6-0. The very next drive quarterback Braylon Beard threw a quick out to receiver Freddie Budwine and he took it the house to add to their lead making it 12-0. The Lions continued to pour it on the Red Devils scoring one more touchdown in the second half as the Lions won it 26-0.

“We absolutely played really hard as temperatures were getting pretty exhausting out here, but I think we pushed through and we played in some uncomfortable conditions and that’s just what we need to do in order to prepare ourselves,” said the head coach of the Vinton Lions Tyler Lavergne. “We’re looking forward to working on building off of all the positives this week and look forward to next week as we start the season.”

The game that followed up the first was DeQuincy taking on the Rosepine Eagles. In the first half, it was the Tigers who took control early with a touchdown drive led by quarterback Carson Rainwater found Lindsey Joyce Jr. for a quick out route touchdown pass to put DeQuincy up 7-0 over the Eagles. The score would stay that way the rest of the game as the Tigers took the win by a touchdown.

“We kind of put together a little short drive at the beginning of the game our defense played really well I think we held them to one first down we got a long way to go offensively, and we got some stuff we need to fix some stuff we need to clean up missed a few down here early throws that our guy makes most of the time but it’s our first time out here in the big stadium so he’ll calm down, said the head coach of DeQuincy Tigers Tate Woodard. “Its a big challenge man Westlake is a bigger school I watched them last night they’re 11 on 11 off and we’re not we kind of just turn around and play the other side so our guys our going need to take care of their bodies and hydrate and prepare for the Rams on a short week.”

LaGrange Gators took to the field to battle it out. On the first drive of the game, Sulphur would capitalize on a Gators turnover as Quarterback Addison Constance found Austin Babaz on a 51-yard strike to put the Tors up 7-0. It wouldn’t take long for the Tors to add to their lead as Constance connected with LSU commit JD LaFleur. The Gators couldn’t get anything going on offense and the Tors ran away with this one 35-0.

“Offensively, we executed really well every single receiver really did well, worked well in space and we kept a clean pocket with good blocks for Addison,” said the head coach of the Golden Tors Cody Gueringer. We were doing good job and just need to make a few adjustments, but we were able to, get into our tempo stuff and ultimately we did a really good job.”

In the final game of the night, the Welsh Greyhounds took on the St. Louis Catholic Saints, and early on in this game Welsh quarterback Jonavon Begnaud helped drive his team down the field all the way to the one-yard line. Two plays later the Greyhounds fumbled off a botched snap, and the ball was recovered by the the Saints. At the half, both teams were still knotted at zero a piece. In the second half St. Louis running back Kyle Turner found the endzone for the Saints to put them up 8-0.

“I’m embarrassed by the way we performed tonight penalties undisciplined I mean out of character that’s not St. Louis Catholic football all that other stuff doesn’t matter if we don’t fix these little things that goal line stand doesn’t mean a thing unless we correct the little stuff its unacceptable,” said the Head Coach of the St. Louis Saints. We have to play smarter and better defensively we have to control the ball on offense and get first downs we didn’t get many of those tonight we just have to get better we have to get back to practice we have to get to work and we have to control the things we can control and get back to playing St. Louis Catholic football.”

