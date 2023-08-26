FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat returns Sunday with a scattering of afternoon storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have another day of dangerous and near record-heat ahead on Sunday. The overall pattern looks similar to Saturday, where light northwesterly winds will take place in the first half of the day to push dry air into SWLA. This means more very hot weather will take shape, brining highs into triple digits and over 105 degrees for some locations. With temperatures this hot, the fire threat is set to continue.

Another very hot day is ahead Sunday before scattered storms develop by the late afternoon. (KPLC)

Like the past few days, the heat is also likely to create isolated-to-scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. In fact, coverage may be better than Saturday as high pressure continues to move west. On one hand, we certainly could use the rain. But any lighting could also spark new fires, and gusty winds is also a way to change the fire direction and behavior. As a reminder, you can track any activity with the radar tab on the weather app.

Widespread rain has avoided us the last few weeks, and the drought has advanced into extreme to exceptional across much of the state. Fire danger remains a significant threat with the incredibly dry ground, and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the day.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

A cold front should provide better rain chances by Monday as a tropical system (Invest 93-L) enters the Eastern Gulf. (KPLC)

By Monday, the high pressure that kept us hot and dry for the last few weeks will continue moving away, and be replaced by an approaching cold front. A *significant* drop in temperatures is not expected, but for the first time in a while a better coverage of showers and storms may result from it. If so, this could be something that both helps with the fire risk and any clouds would also help lower temperatures into the upper 90′s. A few more showers and storms are possible Tuesday before the front pushes through. After that, drier air will likely return and how much will be tied to the strength and placement of what is now Invest 93-L. A stronger system entering the Gulf would be able to pull down more dry air and keep the fire risk going.

Rain chances go up with the front through Tuesday, before drier air returns by Wednesday. (KPLC)

Speaking of the tropics, what is now Hurricane Franklin is spinning in the southwest Atlantic. Franklin will move north and not pose a threat to SWLA.

Watching Invest 93-L near the Yucatan Peninsula as well as Hurricane Franklin. (KPLC)

The disturbance we’ve been watching by the Yucatan Peninsula, Invest 93-L, has become increasingly organized over the past day. It is likely to become a named storm sometime Saturday or Sunday as it basically drifts in place. By early next week it will lift north into the Gulf of Mexico where it is likely to strengthen, though how much is still to be determined. Still, it will likely head closer to Florida and there is no immediate danger to SWLA. We will be keeping a very close eye on it’s development as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Other than that there are a couple other waves in the far east Atlantic, which may develop over the next week. Even then, they should stay in the open waters, making them also not a threat. You can track their progress and read more info about 93-L on our Hurricane page HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.