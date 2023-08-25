50/50 Thursdays
WATCH: Super Scoopers snag water from Toledo Bend to fight wildfires

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An amazing piece of aircraft is being used to help battle firefighters in Louisiana.

Planes known as “Super Scoopers” were seen landing in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Thursday to get water to fight the fires.

James Grundy shot video of two different Super Scoopers as they flew into the reservoir located on the Sabine River between Texas and Louisiana.

The aerial firefighting aircraft can hold up to 1,600 gallons of water.  It takes just 12 seconds to fill one scooper to capacity, according to the United States Forest Service.

State officials have issued a burn ban across Louisiana, forbidding outdoor burning until further notice.

Weeks of intense heat and very little rain have led to extremely dry conditions across much of the state.

