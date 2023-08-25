50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.(Hannah Crouch | Ferris State University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - Thanks to a pilot program at a university in Michigan, students can keep their pets with them while living on campus.

Ferris State University is launching the state’s first pet-friendly program allowing students to live in the dorms with their pets.

“We know many students struggle with depression, anxiety and homesickness when they start college, and sometimes the answer is to bring a little bit of home with them,” said Lisa Ortiz, director of housing and residential life.

While many colleges and universities allow emotional support animals or aquariums, FSU officials said they want to create an open invitation for students to bring their dogs, cats or other furry friends to campus.

Currently, the program applies to Cramer Hall’s second floor.

Ortiz said students will pay a $250 fee and must follow rules about keeping the pets under control and cleaning up their messes.

Students also must have had a relationship with the pet for at least six months prior to the start of the semester and provide veterinary records to show the pets have been spayed or neutered and have the necessary shots.

According to Ortiz, there has been a lot of interest in the pilot program. The floor is full, and 30 pets are expected to live with students this year.

Cramer Hall rooms are configured suites where two bedrooms share a bathroom and common room.

FSU officials said if the pilot program is successful it may be expanded.

Fall classes at the university begin Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
A dog has been rescued after it was left on a second-story balcony in the heat while its owner...
Dog rescued after left outside on balcony in heat
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough