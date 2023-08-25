Two-A-Days: Hamilton Christian Warriors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Hamilton Christian Warriors failed to win a game last season after going 7-3 and winning a District championship the year before.

After a one-year hiatus, Head Coach Dexter Washington returns to the team with a new perspective and is ready to turn things around.

“I stepped away and as the Athletic Director I had to go to every game and see how frustrating it was from where we were, Head Coach Dexter Washington said.

“It wasn’t about winning it was the way we played the game of football last year that bothered me, I’m no rocket scientist, I’m no magician but I know who I am and I know what I bring to the table and that doesn’t equate to wins but what it does equate to is kids that are going to compete hard going to be well coached and going to be disciplined”.

In order to find success this season, the Warriors need to make some improvements, and senior wide receiver Samuel Knight is taking it upon himself to get his team where they need to be.

“I feel like I got to be the leader of this team to guide them to go where we go no matter what the record is,” wide receiver and defensive back, Samuel Knight said.

The Warriors definitely aren’t lacking in confidence this season they’re learning from last year’s struggles and they’re not going to let it define them for the 2023 campaign.

“We weren’t really focused and we didn’t really want it we didn’t want those wins and this year we’re going to be hungry and we’re going to have a pretty good season,” running back and nose guard, Keylan Alexander said.

Hamilton Christian 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, August 31st at Grand Lake

Friday, September 8th: at Highland Baptist Christian

Thursday, September 14th: vs. Welsh

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Westminster Academy

Friday, September 29th: at Oberlin

Friday, October 6th: at Basile

Friday, October 13th: vs Merryville

Friday, October 20th: at Gueydan

Friday, October 27th: vs East Beauregard

Thursday, November 3rd: at Elton

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.