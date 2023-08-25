50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tiger Island Fire evacuations force many to leave their animals in shelter

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many, many acres of land and people have already been affected by the current outbreak of wildfires, and unfortunately, a large number of animals are also being affected.

Most of the evacuated animals are currently being housed at the Beauregard Covered Arena.

“We have 176 stalls, and I think we’ve only used about twenty percent so far, and then on the east side we have about 68 stalls over there and we haven’t used any,” BJ Warden said.

BJ Warden is the facilities manager for the Beauregard Police Jury and has been overlooking this operation since Tuesday morning.

He said since then he has only gotten five hours of sleep.

The arena is willing to accept just about any animal in order to ensure their well-being.

The covered arena is only about five to six miles from the flames, but 7NEWS is reassured that animals will remain safe.

“The area is, we’re dirt, concrete, and we’re asphalt, we got grass around us but the woods are far enough away that it’s just going to get a little warm. Other than that nothing out here is going to burn,” Warden said.

Donations from pet and business owners near the area have been pouring in, and BJ said he had hundreds of people willing to bring their trailers to transport animals.

Jeffery Meadows, a police juror for District Two said after the fire began approaching his home he had to make evacuations of his own.

“And so I went and proceeded to evacuate my cattle, had to get them out of there. And I was hoping they’d be safe so I could go back and see if there was anyone else that needed further assistance,” Jeffery said.

Meadows said that even if the fire may not seem like a direct threat to cattle, the smoke inhalation could harm them if exposed long enough.

Both Meadows and Warden said they will be at the arena for as long as they need to be to ensure the safety of the animals.

If you or someone you know needs to evacuate animals of any kind you are urged to call the arena or BJ Warden directly.

Arena: (337) 375-6315

BJ Warden: (337) 226-8079

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Governor Edwards, La. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford...
Governor discusses unprecedented fires and drought; urges caution and cooperation
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Brush fire burns in north Sulphur
ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish; evacuation order lifted
Tiger Island Fire evacuations force many to leave their animals in shelter
Tiger Island Fire evacuations force many to leave their animals in shelter