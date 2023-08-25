Tiger Island Fire evacuations force many to leave their animals in shelter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many, many acres of land and people have already been affected by the current outbreak of wildfires, and unfortunately, a large number of animals are also being affected.

Most of the evacuated animals are currently being housed at the Beauregard Covered Arena.

“We have 176 stalls, and I think we’ve only used about twenty percent so far, and then on the east side we have about 68 stalls over there and we haven’t used any,” BJ Warden said.

BJ Warden is the facilities manager for the Beauregard Police Jury and has been overlooking this operation since Tuesday morning.

He said since then he has only gotten five hours of sleep.

The arena is willing to accept just about any animal in order to ensure their well-being.

The covered arena is only about five to six miles from the flames, but 7NEWS is reassured that animals will remain safe.

“The area is, we’re dirt, concrete, and we’re asphalt, we got grass around us but the woods are far enough away that it’s just going to get a little warm. Other than that nothing out here is going to burn,” Warden said.

Donations from pet and business owners near the area have been pouring in, and BJ said he had hundreds of people willing to bring their trailers to transport animals.

Jeffery Meadows, a police juror for District Two said after the fire began approaching his home he had to make evacuations of his own.

“And so I went and proceeded to evacuate my cattle, had to get them out of there. And I was hoping they’d be safe so I could go back and see if there was anyone else that needed further assistance,” Jeffery said.

Meadows said that even if the fire may not seem like a direct threat to cattle, the smoke inhalation could harm them if exposed long enough.

Both Meadows and Warden said they will be at the arena for as long as they need to be to ensure the safety of the animals.

If you or someone you know needs to evacuate animals of any kind you are urged to call the arena or BJ Warden directly.

Arena: (337) 375-6315

BJ Warden: (337) 226-8079

