SWLA Arrest Report - August 24, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 24, 2023.

Coretta Yvonne Mingo, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Bryaschomyn Nicole Warren, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Felix Rodriguez-Fleita, 35, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated battery.

Randle James Batiste, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; new motor vehicle must have stop and turn signals; owner must have vehicle registration; driver must have license.

Waylen Traeon Fontenot, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer.

Jeremiah Darbre Rogers, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Lindsay Everett Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Michelle Marshall, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; burglary; theft under $1,000.

David Andrew Chappell, 59, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer.

Shydun Ershawn Jackson, 32, Albany: Attempted theft under $1,000; theft under $25,000; identity theft.

Keithlin Shaquille Antoine, 28, Lake Charles: Failure to register a sex offender.

Jeffrey Boyd Flick II, 32, Sulphur: Improper display of plates; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

