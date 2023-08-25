Sulphur SPOT Jamborees: Day 1

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur SPOT jamboree’s first day ended with six teams taking the field for their final opportunities before the regular season starts.

The first game of the night saw Lake Arthur take on Washington-Marion, and it was the Tigers who got on the board first as Kenyon Boese took a carry 50+ yards to the endzone to put Lake Arthur up 8-0. Washington-Marion would add a score late in the game on a corner of the endzone touchdown pass but failed to convert their two-point attempt to tie the game, as Lake Arthur edged out Washington-Marion 8-6.

“I thought we got a great effort, that’s kind of what we’ve been preaching right now early in the season, I think our defense is a little bit ahead of our offense right now, they’ve been they’ve been excellent in practice and excellent in today’s jamboree,” said Lake Arthur head coach Tarius Davis. “I’m proud of our guys and like I said we’ve got some young guys out there balling their tails off.”

Head coach of the Lake Arthur Tigers Tarius Davis on how his team played against Washington-Marion in their jamboree match-up@KPLC7Sports @MatthewJTravis_ pic.twitter.com/Hte5GkGwgW — Justin Margolius (@JustinMargolius) August 25, 2023

The second game of the evening was the battle of the lakes as Grand Lake faced off against Westlake, and this game like the first was very competitive. Westlake drove down the field first to score a touchdown, but just moments after Grand Lake returned the favor with a bruising run by Brent Hardesty. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they too could not convert on their two-point conversion as they fell 8-6 to the Rams.

“Last week we had a great effort, and this weekend we had a great effort as well,” said head coach of the Westlake Rams John Richardson. “We’re going to have to get back and watch the film, we still obviously made some mistakes tonight and we’re going to make mistakes early in the year, but we just have to make sure that we’re cleaning those up and getting better each game.”

Westlake head coach John Richardson on his team’s jamboree win over Grand Lake!@KPLC7Sports @MatthewJTravis_ pic.twitter.com/4sOLDuR809 — Justin Margolius (@JustinMargolius) August 25, 2023

The final game of the day had Barbe matching up with DeRidder in what turned out to be a back-and-forth classic of a Jamboree. On DeRidder’s very first offensive play of the game Javaughn Fairley in stride caught a deep touchdown from Quarterback Uriah Wade. Barbe in the second half would put together a comeback though as they barely edged out the Dragons by a score of 15-14.

