Statewide burn ban now includes agricultural burning

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KPLC) - All private burning, including agricultural burning, is now prohibited in Louisiana as the fire danger continues to increase across the state.

Wildfires continue to ravage many rural areas. The Tiger Island Fire has burned more than 13,000 acres in Beauregard Parish, prompting evacuations, highway closures and water outages.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis has updated the burn ban issued earlier this month to include all private burning with no limitations. Local authorities can no longer grant exceptions to the ban.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry also issued a separate burn ban prohibiting all agricultural burning, including but not limited to prescribed burning.

