Sports Person of The Week- Tylee Vincent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Softball player Tylee Vincent was selected to play in the USSSA All-American games for the 11U age group after attending an open tryout in Monroe, Louisiana earlier this year.

The games were held in Viera, Florida this summer where she played alongside and against some of the best players in the nation.

“I really like how people all over the country come together and like create bonds and like see each other’s skills and mostly make friendships and try to win,” Vincent said.

Vincent plays for the Tornado Athletics out of Sulphur where her mom Lauren Courville is one of the coaches she says seeing her daughter be chosen for the team was a special moment.

“Whenever she was selected they do like a selection show online so they post the girl’s names on YouTube Live so it was really cool to wait for her name to be called,” Courville said.

Vincent is the only player in the 11U age group to represent Southwest Louisiana in the games and she made her home state proud by winning the Divisional championship.

“Towards the end we all kind of felt like we knew each other a long time before that so it was kind of just like winning it felt like winning a championship but bigger and felt more important,” Vincent said.

Courville witnessed a team of girls go from strangers to good friends in a matter of days.

“I think playing there with a completely unknown squad of girls with new coaches and they had one practice to build chemistry and play seven games in a three-day span was challenging but overall it pushed her athletically to go out of her comfort zone a bit so that was really cool.” Courville said.

Vincent says she plans on trying out for the USSSA All-American games again next year.

