Rosepine man arrested in connection with fire in Providence area

fire
fire(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man has been arrested in connection with a large woods fire in the Providence area, which resulted in the loss of two mobile homes, an undetermined amount of timber acreage and the mandatory evacuation of the area.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of a person illegally burning in the Providence rea on Thursday afternoon around 3:45 p.m., despite the statewide burn ban.

VPSO found a trash pile burning in a yard on B. Johnson Road, which was already out of control and spreading into a heavily wooded area near several homes.

The burn pile was located in the yard of Paul Nash, 59, of Rosepine. Witnesses also identified Nash as the person responsible for starting the fire.

Nash was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of Illegal burning in violation of a burn ban, one count of fire raising on lands of another by criminal negligence, and one count of negligent arson. Bond has been set at $ 13,000 and he remains in the VPSO jail at this time.

Deputy Tyler Sandell was able to assist a woman and her animals out of one of the mobile homes which was quickly becoming engulfed by the fire.

Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
