MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Electric Cooperative says about 1,300 residents are without power in Moss Bluff this morning.

The outage is centered around and north of the Sam Houston Jones State Park area. Beauregard Electric says they estimate power will be restored around 2 p.m. today.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Over 1,000 without power in Moss Bluff (Beauregard Electric Cooperative)

