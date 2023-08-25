Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Gueydan Duck Festival

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 25, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Gueydan Duck Festival is this weekend and Hal McMillin joined us along with world champion duck caller Garrett Cole to give us all the information.

The Festival will be at 404 Dallas Guidry Road in Gueydan.

There will be live entertainment and events all through the festival which runs August 24 through 27.

Thursday, August 24

6:30 p.m. - Bubba Hebert and Alfred Doucet

8:30 p.m. - The Adam Leger Band

Friday, August 25

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Carnival rides ($27 bracelet)

6:30 p.m. - Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

8:30 p.m. - Wayne Toups & Zydecajun

10:30 p.m. - Swampland Revival

Saturday, August 26

8 a.m. - Dog Trails at the Old Festival Grounds

10 a.m. - Skeet Shoot Competition

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Carnival rides ($27 bracelet)

12:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

1 p.m. - Senior Queens Pageant

3 p.m. - Grand Parade

4 p.m. - Skeet Shoot Competition

4:30 p.m. - Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat

6:30 p.m. - The Casey Peveto Band

8:30 p.m. - T. Graham Brown

10:30 p.m. - Gyth Rigdon

Sunday, August 27

7:30 a.m. - Outdoor Cook-off Registration

9 a.m. - Skeet Shoot Competition

10 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Carnival rides ($22 bracelet)

12 p.m. - Outdoor Cook-off Judging and Sampling

1 p.m. Skeet Shoot Finals

10:30 a.m. - The Envies

12:30 p.m. - Richard LeBouef & Two Step

