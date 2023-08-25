Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Gueydan Duck Festival
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Gueydan Duck Festival is this weekend and Hal McMillin joined us along with world champion duck caller Garrett Cole to give us all the information.
The Festival will be at 404 Dallas Guidry Road in Gueydan.
There will be live entertainment and events all through the festival which runs August 24 through 27.
Thursday, August 24
6:30 p.m. - Bubba Hebert and Alfred Doucet
8:30 p.m. - The Adam Leger Band
Friday, August 25
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Carnival rides ($27 bracelet)
6:30 p.m. - Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
8:30 p.m. - Wayne Toups & Zydecajun
10:30 p.m. - Swampland Revival
Saturday, August 26
8 a.m. - Dog Trails at the Old Festival Grounds
10 a.m. - Skeet Shoot Competition
12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Carnival rides ($27 bracelet)
12:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies
1 p.m. - Senior Queens Pageant
3 p.m. - Grand Parade
4 p.m. - Skeet Shoot Competition
4:30 p.m. - Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat
6:30 p.m. - The Casey Peveto Band
8:30 p.m. - T. Graham Brown
10:30 p.m. - Gyth Rigdon
Sunday, August 27
7:30 a.m. - Outdoor Cook-off Registration
9 a.m. - Skeet Shoot Competition
10 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Carnival rides ($22 bracelet)
12 p.m. - Outdoor Cook-off Judging and Sampling
1 p.m. Skeet Shoot Finals
10:30 a.m. - The Envies
12:30 p.m. - Richard LeBouef & Two Step
