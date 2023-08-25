Large field fire burns 20 acres in Iowa

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Fire District Three responded to a large field fire in the northern part of Iowa.

The fire occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Pine Hill Cemetery Road near La. 383 and spread 20 acres, according to Fire District Three Fire Chief Brent Sarvaunt.

The fire is contained, and no severe damage was reported, Sarvaunt said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 30 minutes.

