Governor discusses unprecedented fires and drought; urges caution and cooperation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Governor John Bel Edwards says the fires and conditions in the state are unprecedented. He did a flyover of the area and spent a couple of hours with local responders in Singer.

The governor says the severe drought and fires have created a situation not seen for generations.

“Nobody alive in Louisiana has ever seen these conditions. It’s never been this hot, this dry for this long,” he said.

He admits resources are strained and they are doing all they can to bring what’s needed where it’s needed. Edwards says information changes so quickly, it’s a challenge to keep up.

“You get an update on where the fires are and where the evacuations are and the most essential information and within 20 minutes it’s old. Because things are moving that fast,” said Edwards.

State Police say do not go around any barricades for your own safety.

Agricultural Commissioner Mike Strain says he has requested four firefighting strike forces, the first of which, from Florida should arrive Sunday.

“We will continue to fight these fires until they are extinguished. We will bring every asset to bear that we have and any others that we can find from anywhere,” said Strain.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says residents should heed evacuations orders when called and not attempt to return home until told.

“If we put out a mandatory evacuation order it’s because that fire is approaching that area and we believe it’s a significant risk to stay in that area,” he said.

At this point it’s too soon to predict when the crisis may come to an end.

The governor says just this month there have been 441 forest fires in Louisiana, and more than 30-thousand acres burned.

Listen to the governor’s entire remarks here, as well as those of Strain and Herford.

