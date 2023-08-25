FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and fire danger continues this weekend even with a few storms possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No real changes are set to take place this weekend, so the fire danger and drought will continue. Some better news is that the high pressure will slowly continue to back away, meaning at least a few afternoon showers and storms will pop-up and bring much needed rain to some lucky areas.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The downside is any lightning produced could spark a fire, even where it has already rained. And gusty winds from storms could move or intensify flames if those winds were to cross where a fire is burning. What we need to really help with the drought and fire situation is widespread rain, which is unlikely to occur this weekend. Otherwise, temperatures will still likely reach triple digits Saturday afternoon along I-10, and areas north will be hotter. So please continue using hot weather precautions if outdoors.

More high heat is ahead this weekend even as the high begins to back away. (KPLC)

Widespread rain has avoided us the last few weeks, and the drought has advanced into extreme to exceptional across much of the state. Fire danger remains a significant threat with the incredibly dry ground, and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the day.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

An approaching cold front may bring a better coverage of showers/storms on Monday. (KPLC)

By early next week, the upper-level high will continue to move out as a weak cold front tries to approach the area by late Monday. This could bring a better chance to see widespread rain by Monday afternoon and maybe even on Tuesday as well. But if the front does pass completely through the area, drier air would filter in again by the middle of the week and continue the fire danger. This is something we’ll watch closely.

Watching a disturbance in the western Caribbean as well as activity elsewhere. (KPLC)

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Franklin is currently the only active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic. Franklin will move north into the SW Atlantic and not pose a threat to SWLA.

There is a new disturbance that could develop into an area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean by next week. There is no immediate danger to SWLA, but we will be keeping a very close eye on it’s potential development as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

We have a couple other waves in the far east Atlantic, which may develop over the next week. Even then, they should stay in the open waters, making them also not a threat. You can track their progress on our Hurricane page HERE.

