First Alert Forecast: A few showers popping up into the weekend, dangerous heat expected to continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Friday will have similar conditions to Thursday, with more extreme heat and generally dry conditions on tap. Unfortunately, Thursday’s scattered showers didn’t do much to help with the drought and extreme fire risk, which remains high. Upper-level high pressure is slowly moving further west, but is still close enough for highs to stay in triple digit territory. While those numbers may not be quite as high as Thursday, areas along I-10 will likely range between 100-105°, with some higher numbers north. The temperature record for Lake Charles was broken yesterday with the high reaching 106°!

As far as rain goes, some isolated to scattered showers could develop again during the afternoon but will favor more northern areas this time. Once again, what little rain that forms is not likely to provide much drought relief. In addition, any lightning could also pose a fire danger as well, especially if any strikes land where it has not rained.

Some scattered showers are still possible this afternoon, but will stay more north (KPLC)

Widespread rain has avoided us the last few weeks, and the drought has advanced into extreme to exceptional across much of the state. Fire danger remains a significant threat with the incredibly dry ground, and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the day.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. Fire safety will be especially important as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

High upper level pressure is slowly moving west, but will keep our temperatures hot through the weekend (KPLC)

The weekend will see pretty similar conditions to Friday, if maybe a touch less hot. Highs will still range form the upper 90′s into triple digits, so the heat will remain an issue. A scattering of afternoon storms are possible, but as mentioned before, they likely won’t be enough to put a significant dent in the drought. By early next week, models are still holding out hope for the upper-level high to possibly move far enough away to give us overall better chances for rain.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Franklin is currently the only active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic. Franklin will move north into the SW Atlantic and not pose a threat to SWLA.

There is a new disturbance that could develop into an area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean by next week. There is no immediate danger to SWLA, but we will be keeping a very close eye on it’s potential development as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

We have a couple other waves in the far east Atlantic, which may develop over the next week. Even then, they should stay in the open waters, making them also not a threat. You can track their progress on our Hurricane page HERE.

