Fire reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish

GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Personnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.

The spill and fire have been contained within the refinery’s property, according to the company.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are responding to a chemical release and storage tank fire at a Marathon petroleum refinery in Garyville.

As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community.

No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.

As always, our main priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors within our surrounding community, first responders, and to limit environmental impact.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Smoke rises from Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.

