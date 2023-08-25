50/50 Thursdays
Fire reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish

Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Personnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.

The spill and fire have been contained within the refinery’s property, according to the company.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are responding to a chemical release and storage tank fire at a Marathon petroleum refinery in Garyville.

As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community.

No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

