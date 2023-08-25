Feeding stations open across DeRidder amid wildfires

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - From chicken to pulled pork sandwiches, feeding stations across DeRidder are cooking up some hot meals for the community as many residents and first responders continue to feel the heat of these wildfires.

Stanley Statham, the state director for Disaster Relief Louisiana Baptist Convention, said they are constantly rolling.

“Today we are ready to be prepared to cook between 200 and 400 meals at this location our first order today is 125 meals and it’s going to first responders and the command center,” Statham said.

He said they’re prepared to make meals until there is no need for them.

“Today we’re serving hamburgers, baked beans with potato chips and a dessert and drink,” Statham said.

The feeding unit sits outside the Beauregard Baptist Association building and meal pick-up is open to the community.

Similar to Stanley, Pastor Greg Crawford of Church International Rosepine, wants the community to know they have a place for relief during such tough times.

“I’m just trying to make sure that needs are taken care of for first responders and for the community affected by wildfires that we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, so just trying to pull resources from around the state to assist in that effort,” Crawford said.

At The Market in Deridder sits a food truck that is also giving back.

Liberty Tree Street Kitchen Owner Bonnie Miller said she is grateful for all the donations that have allowed them to give back.

“We are interested in feeding the evacuees and the firefighters, first responders out here in this brutal heat. We know that they need something readily accessible to them so we have had the community come together,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.