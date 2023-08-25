50/50 Thursdays
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire

Pirates Cove fire
Pirates Cove fire(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuations are underway along Highway 191 due to a spreading wild fire.

This is in the Pirate’s Cove area. Streets included in the evacuation are: Key West Pass, St. Croix Avenue, and S. Caribbean Drive.

Officials say this is a dangerous fire emergency. Fire districts and the Department of Forestry are actively working at this time.

Residents on Captain Kidd, Jolly Rogers, Billy Bones should evacuate as well.

The sheriff’s office said the winds shifted direction around 2 p.m. Some homes have burned near Caribbean Drive and Captain Kidd.

At about 2:30 p.m., a woods fire was reported in the 1500 block of Holly Grove Road in eastern Sabine Parish.

Louisiana Forestry has been notified.

