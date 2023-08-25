50/50 Thursdays
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed 47-year-old Betty Bohmer was killed in the crash. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An elementary teacher in South Carolina died in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday morning, officials said.

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed 47-year-old Betty Bohmer was killed in the crash.

Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part of Spartanburg School District Five for 23 years at various schools.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Spartanburg District Five Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary in a statement. “This loss reaches far beyond the three schools this teacher has called home and impacts our entire district.”

The tragedy happened during just the second week of school for the district. Students started classes Aug. 14.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said Bohmer was trying to turn left onto SC-290 from Highway 221 when her vehicle was hit by an oncoming truck.

Officials said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Funeral arrangements for Bohmer haven’t been announced. However, the district said they will release the details as soon as they are finalized.

The district said additional grief counselors and mental health staff will be on hand at Duncan Elementary School and other schools if needed.

Spartanburg School District Five is located in the northern part of South Carolina, about 30 miles east of Greenville.

