LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dominion Life Church in Lake Charles will be holding its monthly food drive on Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or until supplies run out.

They will be giving away non-perishable items and only one bag will be provided per family.

The giveaway will be at 2750 Power Center Parkway.

